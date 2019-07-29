|
Helen Carol Watts Boldt
Sheboygan Falls - Helen Carol Watts was the 8th child born to Joseph Albert Watts and Ada Rae Bates on February 21, 1931 in what was then Bingham Canyon, UT, now Bingham Copper Mine. She married Russel Frank Boldt from Lima Twp, Sheboygan. They were married May 1, 1948 in Salt Lake City, UT. After which they returned to Sheboygan County to live.
She is survived by 10 children, Linda (Jerry) Smith of Sheboygan, Steven (Diana Ankrom- Butts) Boldt of Sheboygan, June Dolgner of Sheboygan, Roberta (Ron) Knier of Athelstane, Diane (Craig Scott) Kearns of Ut, Frank (Ginger Pamperin) Boldt of West Bend, Gary (Rosalin Bowey) Boldt of Sheboygan, Peter (Laura Pamperin) Boldt of Oostburg, Jack Boldt of Gibbsville, and Roxanne Markham of Sheboygan, 25 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed ceramic painting, embroidery, sewing, knitting, and some gardening. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She and her husband Russel served a Temple Mission for the Chicago, IL Temple for 8 years. Helen worked at various jobs including Cedar Grove Cannery, Kings Food Host, County Hospital and Dulmes Décor. After Russel had a stroke they served as volunteers in the Rehabilitation Center at Memorial Hospital (now Aurora Medical Center) helping other patients cope with their challenges.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Russel in 2009, son Carl in 1976, grandson Chad Dolgner in March 2019, grandson Keanu Markham in 2003, and great-grandson Brandon Hammett in 2018.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 6:15 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, 3920 Saemann Ave. Sheboygan, with Bishop Kelly Jackson presiding. Entombment will take place on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 1, 2018 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Helen's name.
