Helen Drasutis
Sheboygan - Helen Drasutis was born on September 28, 1924 and passed away on November 7, 2020 at the age 96. She attended local schools and graduated from Central High School with the class of 1942. Helen was then united in marriage with Joseph Drasutis on July 19, 1952 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. During her working years she was employed as a legal secretary at various attorney offices in the Sheboygan area. Helen loved watching the Packers and Brewers and enjoyed playing Bingo at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Helen is survived by her son, Joe (Lois) Drasutis; grandchildren, David Drasutis (significant other, Dana) and Lisa (Jim) Gruber and great-grandchildren, Aubree and Austin Gruber. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe and brothers, Albert and Harold Louisier.
Private family graveside services will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Meadowview Nursing Home for their care of Helen.
