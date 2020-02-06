|
Helen E. Toerpe
Plymouth - Helen Elizabeth Toerpe, age 91, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday (February 5, 2020) at Sheboygan Senior Community Center.
She was born in Plymouth on February 29, 1928, daughter of the late Simon and Emma (Mahnke) Curtiss.
Helen attended Plymouth area schools.
On May 24, 1947, she married Edward Toerpe. The couple lived in Plymouth and Sheboygan following their marriage before moving to Mercer, WI in 1980. Edward preceded her in death on February 13, 1991.
Helen was a member of the VFW #9156 Auxiliary in Sheboygan. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Mercer where she served on the Oma Women's Club. She also served as President of the Mercer Senior Center.
In March 2001, Helen moved back to Plymouth to be closer to family.
Helen loved music, playing cards, BINGO, visiting with friends, and spending time with her loving family.
She is survived by six children: Judy (Thomas) Krueger of Onalaska, WI, Jacqueline (Steven) Puksich of Sheboygan, James (Marcia) Toerpe of Manitowoc, Jerry (Suanne) Toerpe of Sheboygan, John (Jonell) Toerpe of Sheboygan, JoAnn (Jeff) Corullo of Mercer; 35 Grandchildren; 49 Great-grandchildren with another girl on the way; 1 great great-grandchild; Three sisters: Eileen (Ron) Bloemers of Plymouth, Kathleen (Ken) Schaap of Plymouth, and Maureen Rudebeck of Plymouth.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, great-grandson: David, daughter-in-law: Patrcia Toerpe; brother: Romaine (Elaine) Curtiss, Sister: Mary Ann (Fred) Luedtke, brother-in-law: Bernard Rudeback, and special friend: Jack Pfrang.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday (February 9, 2020) at 3:00 P.M. at the Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth. Rev. James Hoppert, Pastor of the Church will officiate. Burial will take place in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Sunday (Feb. 9) from 1:00 P.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Helen's name for the Salem United Church of Christ.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the entire staff at the Sheboygan Senior Community Center for all the care and compassion given to Helen.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020