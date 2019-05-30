Helen Hannah Becker



Sheboygan - Helen Becker, age 75, was born on February 5, 1944 to the late Gustav Golen and Margaret (Uhlig) Golen and passed away on May 26, 2019. She attended local schools in Shawano graduating from Shawano High School in 1962. On November 5, 1963 Helen was united in marriage to Lyle Becker. Together they adopted three children. Helen enjoyed raising the children and was involved in the many activities with the children. She was especially instrumental in the PTA, Boy Scouts, receiving the District Award of Merit, and other church activities. Helen was known for and enjoyed her volunteer work and her many care giving activities.



Helen is survived by her children; Ray (Cara) Becker of Sheboygan, Samuel (Theresa) Becker of Sheboygan and Heidi Olvera of Sheboygan; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Rev. Nancy Donnelly of New Hampshire; four brothers, Robert Golen of TX, Dan Golen of Sheboygan, Richard Golen of Clintonville, WI and George Golen of Colorado. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle and two brothers.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3816 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:45 a.m. Memorials to Christ Lutheran Church in Helen's name are appreciated.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 2nd floor ICU staff at Aurora Medical Center Grafton for their care of Helen.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press on May 30, 2019