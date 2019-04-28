Helen M. Isferding



Sheboygan - Helen Mary Isferding, 78, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday evening, April 25, 2019 at her home.



Born March 9, 1941 in Kenosha, WI, Helen was a daughter of the late Merril "Gov" and Eugenie "Jeanie" Mico Helgert. She attended Burlington area schools and graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in Burlington. On September 29, 1962, she was united in marriage to Russell L. Isferding at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington. They were married for 55 years before Russell preceded her in death on March 4, 2018.



Helen was a Union Representative for AFSCME for many years before her retirement. She previously worked as an occupational therapist assistant for Walworth County. She attended Mass at St. Clement's Catholic Church. She was a member of the Democratic Party. She enjoyed painting and playing the banjo. She was an avid Milwaukee Buck's fan who also loved playing cards with her friends and family but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandson and great grandchildren.



She is survived her two children, John Isferding, Milwaukee, and Christine Isferding, Sheboygan; her grandson, Nick Isferding; and her two great grandchildren, Reasheall Zamora and Lila Isferding; her three brothers, Daniel Helgert, AZ, Thomas (Dawn) Helgert, Elkhorn, and Joseph (Sharon) Helgert, Grand Rapids, MI; her sister, Patricia "Patsy" Striker, Des Moines, IA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral services for Helen will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Lyons, WI.



A memorial fund has been established in her name.



The family would like to thank Dr. S. Mark Bettag and his staff and the 911 dispatchers and First Responders for all of their loving care and support.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Helen's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary