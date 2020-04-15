|
|
Helen M. Kilton (nee Winter)
Waukesha - Was born into everlasting life while at her husband's side at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc, WI on April 13, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Helen was born on April 25, 1951 in Sheboygan, WI to Murlin and Marcella (nee Renzelmann) Winter. She married the love of her life, Manning Kilton Jr on February 1, 1974. The young couple created lifelong friends while living in both Missouri and New Jersey before finding their permanent residence in Waukesha, WI. Helen and Manning have three children: Manning Chad Kilton, Nick (Julie) Kilton, and Katie (John) Swanson. From their three beautiful children came her seven adoring grandchildren: Lexi (16), Manning Owen (14), Parker (7), EJ (6), Korrina (2), Cody (2), and Jude (1). Helen was an active member at St William Parish of Waukesha.
Helen is survived by her Mother, Marcella Winter; her Husband, Manning Kilton Jr; her five children and seven grandchildren; her sister and her husband, Diane and Mark Morton; her brother and his wife, John and Vicki Winter; her brother-in-law, Wayne Kilton; her sister-in-Law and her husband, Bonnie and Bob Reinemann; and her sister-in-law and husband, Susan and Ronald Dexheimer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and family.
Helen was preceded in death by her Father, Murlin Winter; her father and mother-in-law Manning Sr and Henrietta (nee Bartz) Kilton; and her sister-in-law Mary Kilton.
Manning and family want to give thanks to the amazing and loving caregivers and staff at Azura who have been absolutely wonderful to work with over the last three and a half years. In addition to Azura, the family wants to thank Season's Hospice for all their loving support of the family and keeping Helen comfortable for the past year. A very special thank you to Helen's five close friends and niece whom Manning calls his "Angels". Your love, support, and assistance over the years has been above and beyond and has meant the world to Helen, Manning, and the family. Thank you.
Helen had a special gift in that she was able to have a positive effect on everyone she met. Her infectious smile, caring soul, loving heart, and optimism for life was a guiding light for so many. Her passion and top priority was her family. Regardless of the distance needed to travel or time of year, Helen could be found at a sporting event or activity for one of her kids or grandkids; always there to support with a smile, words of encouragement, and give a hug. Helen was the definition of Altruistic - always worried about the welfare of others prior to herself.
Helen and Manning had a special bond in that they could find a fun adventure in everything they did as long as they were together. Their marriage and love for one another will forever be an inspiration to their family.
Helen's family and friends are finding solace knowing she can finally be at rest.
A private ceremony will be held Monday, April 20th for the immediate family. A celebration of Helen's life will be planned at a future time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for your support of Azura Memory Care or the .
-Bird Bath/Family Gathering Space at Azura: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Helen-Kilton
-: http://act.alz.org/goto/Kilton
"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever."
-Winnie the Pooh
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. Visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020