Helen M. Shircel
Sheboygan - Helen M. Shircel, age 97, died Monday, February 18, 2019 after a brief illness at 520 South Water Street, in the home in which she lived her entire life.
Helen was born October 4, 1921 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Anton and Mary (Breznik) Stiglitz.
She completed grade school at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic School, graduated from Sheboygan Central High School and worked at Enzo Jel Company. She was a life-long member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Sheboygan and was devoted to The Blessed Virgin Mary. Her greatest joy was praying the rosary every day and lighting candles at the church under an oil painting of the Blessed Mother that her brother brought back from one of his trips to (Slovenia) Yugoslavia.
On November 22, 1947, she married Carl F. Shircel at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church in Sheboygan. They were married for 61 years until the time of his death in 2009.
Helen is survived by her sons; Anthony (Maureen) Shircel of Sheboygan, Randall (Els) Shircel of San Antonio, TX, Donald (Reva) Shircel of Fairbanks, AK, Mark (Mary Lenling) Shircel of Tower Lakes, IL, and Terry (Vera) Shircel of Sheboygan; seven grandchildren, Stacy, Melissa, Randall Jr., Marcus, Carl, Anton, and Stefan; and five great-grand children.
She is also survived by nieces Patricia Jumes of Sheboygan, Mary Jo (Konrad C. III) Testwuide of Sheboygan, and Joann O'Connor of Phoenixville, PA, and nephews Thomas (Aggie) Gruenke of Sheboygan, Ronald (Janet) Gruenke of Sheboygan, Robert (Marie) Gruenke of Sheboygan, Gary (Jane) Gruenke of Ironwood, MI, Jerry (Sue) Gruenke of Sheboygan, and Lionel (Barb) Pozun of Plymouth.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl, parents, Anton and Mary Stiglitz, one brother, Anton Stiglitz, and four sisters, Mamie Stiglitz, Anne Gruenke, Ella Pozun, Stephanie Schmidt, brothers in-law John Pozun, John Gruenke, Harvey Schmidt, sister in-law Mary Stiglitz, and nephew James Schmidt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Helen on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Sheboygan. Celebrating the Mass will be the Rev. Richard Cerpich (one of the altar boys at her wedding in 1947). Interment will follow at Greendale Cemetery.
In keeping with her devotion toward the Blessed Virgin Mary, a Rosary will be led by Helen's friend Thomas Desotell starting at 9:30 A.M. at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. All are invited. VISITATION: Friends may call at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church from 10 A.M. on Tuesday, February 26 until the time of Mass at 11 A.M..
A memorial fund has been established in the name of Helen M. Shircel.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Nicholas Hospice for the wonderful care and concern they showed Helen and her family.
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019