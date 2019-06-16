|
|
Helen Mallmann
Sheboygan - Helen N. Mallmann, 85, of Sheboygan, entered life on earth on July 26, 1933, the daughter of the late Adolph and Anita (Stubenrauch) Mallmann of Kohler. Helen left this life and entered her heavenly home on June 14, 2019.
She was a 1951 graduate of Kohler High School, and graduated from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL in 1955. Helen earned her master's degree in Education in 1971 from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Helen taught school in California, Plymouth, WI, and Sheboygan, retiring in 1989.
From 1958 to 1964 she served in the U.S. Air Force in Air Weather Service and was assigned to bases in this country and to Rhein Main Air Base, Germany.
Helen enjoyed attending children's writers' conferences and wrote many stories that were published by several religious and secular presses.
She traveled to all fifty states and to almost forty foreign countries. Some of her trips were to missions fields, serving her Savior as a short term missionary. Theses included flying into the bush of western Alaska to participate in women's retreats, helping paint a hospital in the jungle of Ecuador, teaching creative writing skills to missionary kids in the Black Forest Academy, Germany, and leading teams of ten people to Brussels, Belgium, to finish Bibles and other literature in the French language printed in a shop there and then shipped around the world.
One of Helen's great joys was taking care of her niece and nephew on their weekend visits when they were young, and then watching her three grandnieces in Minnesota after she retired.
Helen was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Sheboygan and had worked in the children's departments, on the Women's Ministry Board, and on the Missions Board. She kept in touch with her missionary friends around the world by email and prayed regularly for them.
She was active in the Right to Life movement, in the Republican Party of Sheboygan County, Republican Women, and volunteered in political campaigns. Memberships also included the Sheboygan County Area Retired Teachers Association, Sheboygan County Historical Society, Maywood, and the society for Children's Book Writer and Illustrations. She was a member of the Plymouth Arts Center.
Helen started the local Project Linus Chapter: women and children who make blankets to comfort seriously ill children or children who are in stressful situations.
She enjoyed classical and Dixieland music and representational works of art. Helen liked going out to her cousins' farm helping in any way she could and riding with them on their motorcycles.
Helen loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, with whom she had a personal relationship and is now in His presence.
Helen is survived by her brother, Carl (Joanne) Mallmann, Milwaukee; niece, Laura (Patrick) Smith, Mendota Heights, MN; nephew, Nathan (Susan) Mallmann of Cary, IL; four grandnieces, Lillian Smith, Madeline Smith, Eleanor Smith, and Evelyn Mallmann ; two grandnephews, Wyatt Mallmann, and Hugo Smith; cousins, Robert Bollmann, Rich Bollmann, Robert Minster, Ann (Stuebenrauch) Goodell, and many friends.
A service to celebrate Helen will be held at the Evangelical Free Church on Wednesday, June 19, at 2:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Gary Hylander officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Private burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made for the Evangelical Free Church of Sheboygan.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 16, 2019