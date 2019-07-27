|
Helene Louise Saeger
Sheboygan - Helene made her return to her Heavenly Father and her loved ones in Heaven while surrounded by her "people" in her home on July 25, 2019. Helene was born to Bert and Amanda Entringer on February 18, 1937. They were a devout Catholic family. She attended St. Peter Claver grade school and Central High School, graduating six months early. Helene was a lifelong member of St. Peter Claver. She was a talented member of the Sheboygan Turners gymnastic group, and also a skilled pianist. She was employed at Gottsacker Insurance Agency, and was also a hard-working and loving mother. Helene loved camping trips to Terry Andrae, trips to Door County with her family, watching the Packers, praying the Rosary, and adored Mother Angelica. Helene especially loved the Black River area, endearingly calling it "her woods." Helene made friends wherever she went and enjoyed learning, a scholar of many interests. Above all, Helene has had such deep devotion and love for God and her family. She was a loving and caring person, always focused on the well-being of her children and grandchildren. She always exclaimed, "God is good," even in difficult times.
Helene is survived by her daughter and son-in law, Julie and Randy Lorfeld; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Karen Adams; her son, Rick Saeger; her daughter-in-law, Penny Entringer; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Bob Osieczonek; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Jenny and Cody Rommelfaenger; her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Luke and Hannah Lorfeld; her granddaughter, Liz Lorfeld; her granddaughter, Rachel Adams; her grandson, Zach Adams; nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Missy. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Bert and Amanda Entringer; her sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Richard Verle; her son, Stephen Entringer; her son, Michael Adams; and her infant grandson, Jeremiah Lorfeld.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Bettag and his care team, along with Dr. Werner, and the wonderful RNs of St. Nicholas Hospital Home Health and Hospice for their heartfelt care and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church with Father Paul Fliss as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, July 31st at the church, 1439 S. 12th St., from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and the service will take place at 12:00 p.m.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is serving the family.
"Only in eternity shall we see the beauty of the soul, and only then shall we realize what great things were accomplished by interior suffering." ~ Mother Angelica
