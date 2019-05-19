Helmut J. Haupt



Kohler - Helmut Josef Haupt passed peacefully in his family home in Kohler, Wisconsin on Tuesday May 14, 2019.



Helmut was born on June 1, 1932 in Zwittau, Sudetenland to Erich Haupt and Emma Hettler Haupt. Helmut lived a full life. He and his family were caught in the maelstrom that was the end of the Second World War and endured many hardships including, but not limited to, being interned in Soviet labor camps and forcibly evicted from his native land only to be joyfully reunited with his family in West Germany unlike so many other German refugees of that time. These experiences made him the most grateful and loveable gentleman to those around him who cherished his presence.



Helmut immigrated to the United States in 1952 and joined the Army where his skill in skiing did not go unnoticed and he was assigned to the Alaskan division where he won numerous competitions for long jump. After serving four years in the Army he settled in Racine, Wisconsin which was a manufacturing hub at that time. He earned his engineering degree from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and worked with some of the leading automotive firms of the day. He married Denise Wilkins in 1968 and had a life-long partnership in Racine, Wisconsin. Together they found opportunities for fun and friendship throughout the world, eventually settling in Kohler.



He was a loving father and grandfather, survived by his two children Katie Mae Pitcel of Cape Coral, Florida and Jeremy Reynold Haupt of Boston, Massachusetts, along with his two grandchildren Alexander Josef Pitcel of Sanibel, Florida and Emily Elizabeth Pitcel of Cape Coral, Florida, and cousin Petra Lettenbach of Duisburg, Germany.



He is preceded in death by his wife Denise Haupt on February 18, 2013.



Helmut was loved and adored by his family and friends, many of whom attended the Sports Core health club in Kohler. His family asks to remember him by his gentle and loving spirit which brought joy to so many. He will be greatly missed.



A memorial service for Helmut was held on May 17th, 2019.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Helmut's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary