1/1
Henrietta "Etta" Marchiando
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta "Etta" Marchiando

Sheboygan - Henrietta "Etta" Marchiando, age 92 of Sheboygan, passed away early Thursday morning, September 17, 2020. Henrietta was born December 23, 1927 in School Hill to the late Frank and Amanda (Rabe) Karstaedt. She was united in marriage to the late Seraphino "Sammy" Marchiando on June 19, 1948 in School Hill; he preceded her in death on October 22, 2008. In her earlier years, Henrietta was employed at Richards Restaurant, Kiel Woodenware, was a playground grandma at James Madison Elementary School and then owned and operated Sera and Etta's Bar with her husband. Henrietta was an avid Packers Fan and attended many home games as a season ticket holder. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, traveling, ceramics and doing crafts. Henrietta was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and United Commercial Travelers.

Henrietta is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Susan (Dale) Schraut of Oostburg, son and daughter-in-law Steve "Chuffy" (Mary) Marchiando of Glenbeulah, sisters Julie Hickmann of Kiel, Agnes (Vernon) Vogel of Kiel, MarJean (Glenroy) Schmitz New Holstein, brother Larry Karstaedt of Phoenix, AZ, brother-in-law Victor Schranke of New Holstein and many nieces and nephews. She loved her grand dogs Bruno and Daisy.

Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters Virginia (Norbert) Herbst, Alice Mae Schranke, Caroline (Bill) Zimmermann, four brothers Elmer (Verona) Karstaedt, Wilbert (Patsy) Karstaedt, Ralph (Delores) Karstaedt, and Roger (Caroline) Karstaedt.

Visitation will be held at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Father Subi Thomas will officiate. Burial will take place in the Kohler Cemetery.

Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or Pine Haven Christian Communites in Henrietta's name.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Pine Haven Christian Communities.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved