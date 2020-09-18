Henrietta "Etta" Marchiando
Sheboygan - Henrietta "Etta" Marchiando, age 92 of Sheboygan, passed away early Thursday morning, September 17, 2020. Henrietta was born December 23, 1927 in School Hill to the late Frank and Amanda (Rabe) Karstaedt. She was united in marriage to the late Seraphino "Sammy" Marchiando on June 19, 1948 in School Hill; he preceded her in death on October 22, 2008. In her earlier years, Henrietta was employed at Richards Restaurant, Kiel Woodenware, was a playground grandma at James Madison Elementary School and then owned and operated Sera and Etta's Bar with her husband. Henrietta was an avid Packers Fan and attended many home games as a season ticket holder. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, traveling, ceramics and doing crafts. Henrietta was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and United Commercial Travelers.
Henrietta is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Susan (Dale) Schraut of Oostburg, son and daughter-in-law Steve "Chuffy" (Mary) Marchiando of Glenbeulah, sisters Julie Hickmann of Kiel, Agnes (Vernon) Vogel of Kiel, MarJean (Glenroy) Schmitz New Holstein, brother Larry Karstaedt of Phoenix, AZ, brother-in-law Victor Schranke of New Holstein and many nieces and nephews. She loved her grand dogs Bruno and Daisy.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters Virginia (Norbert) Herbst, Alice Mae Schranke, Caroline (Bill) Zimmermann, four brothers Elmer (Verona) Karstaedt, Wilbert (Patsy) Karstaedt, Ralph (Delores) Karstaedt, and Roger (Caroline) Karstaedt.
Visitation will be held at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Father Subi Thomas will officiate. Burial will take place in the Kohler Cemetery.
Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or Pine Haven Christian Communites in Henrietta's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Pine Haven Christian Communities.