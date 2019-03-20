|
Henry (Hank) James Warner
Plymouth - Henry "Hank" James Warner, 70, of Plymouth, Wisconsin, who wintered in Saddle, Arkansas, departed this life on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Saddle, Arkansas. He was born to the late James Philip Warner and Harriet Elizabeth (Somers) Warner on February 11, 1949 in Maywood, Illinois.
Hank was united in marriage to Sally Ann Payne on April 17, 1972 in Mobile, Alabama. Hank was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service and served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. Hank was a member of the Plymouth Alliance Church in Plymouth, Wisconsin and he also attended the First Baptist Cherokee Village Church in Cherokee Village, Arkansas. Hank loved God, people, his grandchildren, and family. He loved helping young men and teaching people how to golf. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Hank leaves to mourn his passing: wife, Sally Warner of Glenbulah, Wisconsin; two sons, Christopher Warner and wife Jamie of Sheboygan, Wisconsin and Matthew Warner and wife Sam of Libby, Montana; two daughters, Amanda Kozaczuk and husband Bob of Two Rivers, Wisconsin and Wendy Westphal and husband Ervin of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; fourteen grandchildren; mom, Ruth Warner of Lighthouse Point, Florida; four sisters, Pam Pojack of Delray Beach, Florida, Susan Fifield and husband Lee of Jacksonville, Florida, Christine Warner of Delray Beach, Florida and Carolyn Viviani and husband Mike of Lighthouse Point, Florida; many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother (Philip Warner).
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Thursday, April 4th, from 5-8 PM at the Plymouth Alliance Church in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Memorials may be made to the House of Luke Ministries or Samaritan's Purse. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Arkansas.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 20, 2019