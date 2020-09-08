1/1
Henry P. VanWyk
Waldo - Henry P. Van Wyk, 65, of Waldo died at his home on Saturday, September 5, 2020 following a brief illness.

Henry was born on June 2, 1955 in Sheboygan, the son of the late William and Johanna Van Wyk. Henry was a 1973 graduate of Oostburg High school. Henry worked at Van Wyks Inc. in Hingham for over 24 years prior to his retirement in 2003. Henry married Linda Pyle in 1983 in Gibbsville. Previously he had worked as a truck driver for CTI, Mark TeLindert Farms and the Kohler Co.

Henry enjoyed driving tractor, life on the farm, and cars.

He is survived by four brothers, Arnold (Nancy) Van Wyk of Stone Mountain, GA, Arie (Sue) Van Wyk of Waldo, Anthony (Lou Ann) Van Wyk, Kenneth (Amy) Van Wyk; eight nieces and nephews, and six great nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

A memorial fund is being established in his name and may be sent in care of Anthony Van Wyk of 658 Wilson Ave, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085.

For additional information and online condolences please visit www.wenigfh.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
