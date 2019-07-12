Services
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Schilling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Robert Schilling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Robert Schilling Obituary
Henry Robert Schilling

Sheboygan - Henry Robert Schilling, 57, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. He was born March 20, 1962 in Sheboygan to Robert and Shirley E. (Jaschinski) Schilling. Henry graduated from Lightfoot School in Sheboygan Falls.

Henry participated in a daycare program at Beacon of Light in Belgium. He had a love for airplanes, and looked forward to every airplane ride he took. Henry enjoyed playing bingo, Yahtzee and doing latch work. He had also participated in Special Olympics.

Henry is survived by his mother Shirley Schilling, his brothers, Carl (Ann) Schilling, Paul (Cheryl) Schilling, sisters, Gale (Stephen) Anderson, and Lola Sarabia, half-brother, Miles (Teresa) Olmsted and half-sisters; Carrie (Fernando) Villarreal, Debra DeLaRosa, and Lynn (Danny) Klujeske. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and brother-in-law Victor Sarabia.

Per Henry's wishes a private family service was held.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Homes for Independent Living and Pacific House for all their care, comfort and support.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now