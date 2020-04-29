|
Henry "Hank" Schaefer
Sheboygan - Henry "Hank" Schaefer, 86, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday April 26, 2020. A Life well lived has been completed and he now rests in the arms of our Lord. He loved the Lord, he loved his family and he loved life. He was a kind, wise, loving, intelligent, gentle, thoughtful, honest, and compassionate spirit. It's both rare AND a blessing to find a tender-hearted man along with strong convictions. There was never any shame or embarrassment in hugging this man and telling him that he was loved. He will be missed more than words could ever convey.
Henry was born at home on August 15, 1933 to Cornelius & Katherine (Kossman) Schaefer. He attended Jefferson grade school and then graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1952 where he was on the track team and the football team. During high school, he met the woman who "completed" him and whom he would love for all of his days. After five years of courtship and winning her heart, Henry married Beverly Rosenstein on February 7, 1956 at Immanuel Evangelical Congregational Church. They were joyfully married for 63 ½ years until Beverly preceded him to heaven on September 22, 2019.
He served two years in the United States Army with 17 of those months being in Germany with the Artillery Observation Battalion. Upon returning home, Henry was employed at the Kohler Company for almost 40 years retiring in 1999 as a member of their Quarter Century Club. Upon retiring from Kohler Company, Henry worked as a maintenance man at Ballhorn Funeral Chapels for several years - a job he enjoyed immensely. Henry was currently a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. During his life he was active in his church serving as Deacon, Assistant Sunday School Superintendent and Treasurer, Elder and also sang in the choir. Hank was a past member of the South High School early morning fitness program for 10 years, where he met many of his endearing friends.
Pitching horseshoes, shooting pool, cross country skiing, and taking walks with Bev were his favorite leisure activities. He joyfully fed and enjoyed the birds that came to his backyard feeders. He loved and adored Christmas time.
Henry focused his life upon that which was most important to him - God and his family. His heart, his soul, and his values were definitely in the right place and in proper perspective. He endeavored to follow his Christian upbringing… to LIVE those beliefs and values from his time as a child and continued while stepping into Heaven and into the arms of his Lord and Savior.
Henry is survived by his sons, Tyler (Elizabeth) of Elkhart Lake, and Timothy (Karen) of Michigan; one grandson, Andrew Schaefer; step granddaughter, Meghan (Andrew) Bernath; a step great-grandchild, Dillyn Bernath of Watertown, Wisconsin; a sister, Dorothy Grimmer, numerous nieces and nephews, and cherished friends. Our deep gratitude to, and divine graces are wished upon Brian Hasenstein, Russ Otten, Chase Ertel, Mary Hiebing, Jim Kelly, Peter Pittner and all who made Dad's life considerably brighter. His grand dog Wessler will heartily miss "Grandpa" too.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, his parents, his brother and sister-in-law John (Bea) Schaefer, his sisters and brothers-in-law Frieda (Bill) Hernke, Emma (Al) Markus, Ruth (Jerry) Leonhardt, Esther (Andrew) Casady, and brother-in-law Peter Grimmer.
How divinely blessed I am to have had crossed the Lifepath of Henry Schaefer, and to have him as a Christian father, guide, and mentor. His tremendous love, LIGHT, and witness blessed and inspired me and so many others, is what makes this goodbye so very difficult. It saddens me that in this lifetime… I shall not look upon his light again. The brevity of Life lies before each of us, and all of us are approaching the stepping into eternity. A heavenly reunion with Dad is already anticipated.
You shall be loved and remembered FOREVER. Well Done, dear father!! You are missed, and will be… till we meet again. Rest in Peace dear earthly father and enjoy your Heavenly Home. Thou art in God's Hands and that is the very BEST place to be! Godspeed, Dad… and "May Flight of Angels Sing Thee to Thy Rest!"
Reinbold-Novak Funeral Homes has been entrusted with Henry's care. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgia Ave., Sheboygan, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of private family service at 11:00 a.m. PLEASE BE ADVISED, due to current public health concerns there will be 10 people allowed in church at a time for visitation. We ask that anyone entering and exiting church please use the main church entrance on Georgia Ave. Please wait outside respecting social distancing guidelines until allowed into church to pay your respects to the family. Entombment and committal services to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, 6706 Superior Ave., Kohler. A memorial fund for Bethlehem Lutheran Church has been established in Henry's name.
"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every thought, act, and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories and upon our lives and upon our hearts." LEO BUSCAGLIA
Father in heaven… thank you again for Henry's life. We place him into your loving arms, and commit him to you for eternity. Amen.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020