|
|
Herbert J. Hoefler
Kiel - Herbert J. Hoefler, 91, of Kiel, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born on November 3, 1928 in New Holstein, son of the late Edward & Anna (Hartmann) Hoefler. Herb attended St. Anna Grade School.
On May 28, 1949 he was united in marriage to Stella Mae Grau at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Stella is preceded him in death just 17 days before on January 6, 2020.
Herb worked various jobs before starting at City of Kiel in 1955. He retired after 36 years in 1991. Farming was his first passion. Herb volunteered for Salvatorian Mission Center, and SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He enjoyed biking, cross-country skiing, rollerblading and playing Sheepshead. He loved traveling the country with Stella. Herb would visit the home bound and many people in need. He could be found around town on his walks with his wife. Herb loved more than anything spending time with his family especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Herb is survived by his children: Jim (Barb) Hoefler, Grantsburg; Jane (Dennis) Fitzgerald, Neenah; Tom (Sue) Hoefler, Kiel; Mary (Tom) Kraus, Kiel; Ann (Jeff) Knier, Lake Mills; Mike (Gina) Hoefler, Plymouth; his son-in-law, Dick (JoAnne) Sedlachek, Millhome; his 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers: George (Mildred) Hoefler, Lester (Fern) Hoefler, Edward (Margene) Hoefler; sisters-in-law: Eunice Hoefler and Florence Grau; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Herb is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Stella, daughter, Kathy Sedlachek; his brothers: Joseph & Edmund Hoefler; sisters: Evelyn (Robert) Koenig, Mary (Charles) Grube,Veronica (Ellsworth) Buchman and Lucille (Ervin) Koenig; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law
Per Herb's wishes a private family celebration will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest next to his wife and daughter at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, St. Anna.
A memorial fund will be established in Herb's name.
The family would like to thank Agnesian Hospice, especially nurse Larry, as well as all of their family and friends for the kindness shown to Herb and his family during the past couple months.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020