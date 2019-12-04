Services
Ruminski Funeral Home
167 West Bannerman Avenue
Redgranite, WI 54970
920-566-2313
Herbert John Parnitzke


1954 - 2019
Herbert John Parnitzke Obituary
Herbert John Parnitzke

Redgranite - Herbert John Parnitzke, age 65 of rural Redgranite, WI, formerly of Sheboygan passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 27th. at his home in the Town of Warren, Waushara County, WI He was born May 20, 1954 in Sheboygan, a son of Herbert George and Lois (Schneider) Parnitzke. He was a 1972 Graduate of Sheboygan-South High School. Herbert enlisted in and honorably served in the United States Navy following graduation.

Herbert is survived by his wife, Gail (Lukonen) Parnitzke, a step-son, Robert T. (wife, Tina) Lukonen, a step-daughter, Holly (husband, Randy) Gerritson, 2 step-grandchildren, Trevor and Tamara, and 6 step-great-grandchildren, and his brother-in-law, Stein Gonzalez. He will be missed most of all by his pitbull canine companion, Rufus.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Jeanne Gonzalez.

In keeping with Herbert's wishes, he was cremated. There will be no visitation or memorial services.

The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite, WI is assisting the Parnitzke family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
