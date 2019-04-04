|
Herbert Rassel
Random Lake - Herbert "Herb" Rassel passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was 82 years old. Herb was born on May 28, 1936 to John and Clara (nee Laures) Rassel. He was united in marriage to Doris (nee Weyker) Rassel on April 30, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Random Lake.
Herb was employed at Bolen's in Port Washington for over 40 years. Herb's love of sports began in high school where he was a pitcher and continued through his life with his love of the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. Herb's free time was spent enjoying a good game of golf with friends and family. He was a talented painter and skilled woodworker. His various woodworking projects fill his family's homes.
Herb is survived by his wife of 59 years Doris, three sons Wayne (Dee Hopf) Rassel of Hamilton, Ohio, Jeff Rassel of Itasca, Illinois and Doug Rassel of Schererville, Indiana, grandchildren Amanda Rassel, Greg (Shannon) Rassel, Brooke Rassel and Kyle Rassel, great-grandchildren Hadley and Quinn Rassel and sister Clara Weyker of Dacada. He is further survived by other nieces, nephews and friends. Herb is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Louise (Elmer) Lesch, Margaret "Boots (Howard) Arndt, brothers Lawrence Rassel, Ray (Margaret) Rassel, Art (Lorraine) Rassel, Jack Rassel, Tony (Eva) Rassel and Eddie Rassel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lakes - St. Mary Chapel 300 Butler Street Random Lake at 6:00 PM. Father Donald Zerkel will preside. The family will receive visitors from 3:00 PM until the time of Mass at 6:00 PM. Herb will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lady of the Lakes - Decorating Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 4, 2019