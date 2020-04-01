|
Herman E. Krueger
Sheboygan -
Herman E. Krueger, age 72, of Sheboygan, (formerly of Cascade), died on March 30, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born in Sheboygan on June 15, 1947, the son of the late Elmer and Hildegarde Arens Krueger.
Herman attended Trinity Lutheran Church and School as a child and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1966. On April 19, 1983 he was united in marriage to Gail Brannon. Many will remember Herman and his taxicab, "The Crabby Cabby". He was also a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade.
Survivors include his wife, Gail; sons, Anthony and Jesse Krueger, Donald (Brenda) Neese and Kevin (Lynda) Neese; grandchildren, Rose and Ian Krueger, Donna Soerens, Johnathan and Jeffrey Staaben, Josh (Jill) Burby, Tyler Burby, Dustin (Louisa) Neese, Abigail Neese and many beloved great-grandchildren. Herman is also survived by his brother, Richard (JoAnne) Krueger and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandson.
Due to public health concerns a memorial service and celebration of Herman's life will be held at later date.
The family would like to thank the Sheboygan Fire Department Paramedics, the medical staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to Herman.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020