Herman E. "Hermie" Mayer
Howards Grove - Herman E. "Hermie" Mayer,83, of Howards Grove, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Harvest Home Assisted Living. Herman was born March 17, 1936 in Kiel to Elmer and Remilda (Koeser) Mayer.
On November 28, 1969 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Popple. Hermie worked at Verifine for over 30 years retiring in 1989. He also proudly volunteered with the Town of Sheboygan Fire Department for over 30 years.
Having a strong faith, Herman was a member of Ebenezer UCC in Sheboygan. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, and sitting in his back yard watching his grandchildren play in the pool. He was man of many talents, a true handyman, if you needed help with anything he was there to help. He was also an avid woodworker, making beautiful toy boxes for all his grandchildren along with many other beautiful items for his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy, son Kerry (LouAnn) Wilsing, daughters Karen (Mike) Hohn and Tammy Mayer, grandchildren; Laura (Tim) Stanton, Lynn (Doug) Reinhardt, Lucas Wilsing, Ashley (Bill Majeski) Hohn, Eric (Jackie) Hohn, Heather (Pat) DeWitt, Wyatt Benson, Kerry Shady and Corey Shady, great-grandchildren; Grace and Noah Stanton, Luke and Landon Reinhardt, Dylan Hohn, Henry Majeski, Aubrey, Liam, Lexi, and Harper DeWitt, brother Larry (Sandy) Mayer and sisters, Iris Kelling and Joan Meyer. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, three sisters, and twin great-grandsons.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 4:00PM at Zimmer-Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd., Sheboygan with Rev. Diane Cayemberg officiating. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Kohler. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00PM to 4:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Hermie's name.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020