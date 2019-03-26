|
Herschel "Hershey" F. Ramaker
Sheboygan - Herschel "Hershey" F. Ramaker, age 88, died Friday, March 22, 2019 died at his residence. He was born to the parents of Arthur and Hildegard Schultz Ramaker in Sheboygan, WI. He graduated from Kiel High School in 1949, was very active in all sports. Mr. Ramaker was retired and worked in the Tannery Business most of his life and farmed in Kiel Wisconsin area.
He served in the Lions Club for many years, enjoyed hunting and fishing, boxing, and loved watching and feeding his Purple Martins. Hershey and Mary Ann loved dancing, big band and Wisconsin Polka Bands. He attended Ebenezer Free Lutheran Church and was an Army Veteran. He also worked with members to relocate Christ Lutheran Church in Paris, TN.
He met and married his loving wife on June 6, 1953 and is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Truttschel Ramaker of Humboldt, TN; two sons, John (Angie) Ramaker of Milan, TN and Jim (Sandi) Ramaker of Huddleston, VA; one daughter, Jodi (Jim) Jacobs of Jackson, TN; one brother, Orlan (Evelyn) Ramaker; seven grandchildren, Shannon Ramaker McCoin, Mitchel Ramaker, Erica Davidson, Jeratt Jacobs, Jamison Jacobs, Jake Ramaker and Abby Ramaker, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Valle Mae Warner and Ardith Ramaker.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to a special neighbor, Nancy Pate in the care she has provided to this family.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Ebenezer Free Lutheran Church 1636 Highway 45 Bypass, Three Way, TN with Pastor Frank Cherney.
The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors.
There will be a Graveside Memorial Service at a future date in Louis Corners Lutheran Church in Kiel, Wisconsin.
Memorial Contributions can be made to MPN (Myeloprolifeative Neoplasms) 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 26, 2019