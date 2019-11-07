|
|
Hilda M Entringer
San Antonio - Hilda M Entringer, 95, passed away on November 7, 2019 in San Antonio, TX.
She was born July 23, 1924, in Medford, WI to Henry and Anna (Zubicks) Horn.
Hilda married Leonard J. Entringer in Sheboygan, WI, on February 1, 1947.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl (William) Ehresman of MT, and Shelley (John) McBee of San Antonio, TX; two grandchildren, William (Monique) Tischer, Jr, New Braunfels, TX and Andrea Leicht, MT; two great-grandchildren, Lillian Tischer and Dashielle Tischer, New Braunfels, TX; and one sister, Ruth (James) Behrens.
She is further survived by, and sincerely thanks, special nieces, nephews, and dear friends who showed her much kindness, help, love and support as she aged.
Hilda was preceded in death by her;
Parents: Henry, Sr & Anna Horn;
Husband: Leonard J Entringer;
Sisters: Ann Blushkofski, Emma Hilgenberg, Emilia Horn, Marie Friedel, Molly Champeau, Sophie Schmidt, Beth Marquardt, and Evelyn Richter;
Brothers: George Horn, Henry Horn, Jr, and Chris Horn; and
Great-Grandchild: Violet Tischer.
A private burial service will be held at Mission Park North, San Antonio, TX.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019