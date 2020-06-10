Hilda Meifert
Sheboygan Falls - Hilda (Reiss) Meifert went home peacefully to her Lord early Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 at Pine Haven Covenant Home. She was 95 years old.
Hilda was born March 2, 1925 in Sheboygan, the daughter of the late Fred and Sophie (Krimmel) Reiss. She graduated from Trinity Lutheran Church School and attended Central High School in Sheboygan.
Hilda was united in marriage with Fred W. Meifert on October 4th, 1941 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Sheboygan, WI. He preceded her in death December 28, 2006.
Hilda was employed at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital, Sunny Ridge & Meadowview Nursing Homes as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She served as Secretary and Treasurer for her husband's business, City Sign Studio.
A devote Christian and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, she served on Board of Evangelism, Praise Choir, Thursday Prayer Group LWML and taped messages for the telephone 452-PRAY Ministry. She and her best friend Rita Moreau were sisters in Christ, and spread His word to anyone in need. They consoled and ministered to countless people throughout the years.
She cherished time spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include one son F. Steven (Christine) Meifert of Plymouth, one daughter Donna C. Berdyck, Sheboygan, WI, 6 grandchildren: Amy Meifert, Carrie Schwalbe, Jenny Meifert, Eathan (Kelly), Jason (Karina) & Jacob Berdyck, great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Alexander, Henry, Saylor and Ellis; special nieces and nephews: Barb (John) Suckerman and Diane, Rick and Fred Reiss, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents & husband, she was preceded in death by a son Charles Dale Meifert, sister Bertha (Paul Sr.) Wolske, brother Fred (Agnes) Reiss, brothers-in-law August Meifert, Kenneth Meifert, sisters-in-law Carolyn Grunewald, Joyce Meifert Bortz, Lillian and Mollie Meifert.
A Private Family Memorial Service was held. Hilda was laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery with Fred.
In lieu of any flowers, memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Lutheran High School.
The family would like to thank the loving angels of Pine Haven and Sharon Richardson Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.