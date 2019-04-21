Hildegard "Hilde" B. Schneider



Howards Grove - Hildegard "Hilde" B. Schneider, age 84, of Howards Grove, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. She was born in Sheboygan on July 11, 1934, the daughter of the late John and Sophie Zitzer Schneider and was baptized at Ebenezer Lutheran Church.



Hilde attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1952. She was employed in the office at Honold & Lepage from 1954 until her retirement in 1996. Hilde was a current member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Sheboygan and the Mary Martha Guild. She enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers, puzzles, word searches, baking and cross stitching.



Survivors include her three sisters, Lydia Bush, Rose Frederick and Betty Vanic; thirteen nieces and nephews, Janet, Donny, Bruce, Steve, Rosemary, Bill, Bobby, Paul, Rick, Patricia, Gary, Christopher and Patrick. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Hilde was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, John Jr. and Herman Schneider; one sister, Marie Wiegand; three brothers-in-law, Elden "Bud" Bush, Richard Vanic and John Wiegand; and two sisters-in-law, Marge Schneider and Geraldine Schneider.



A funeral service for Hilde will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan with Pastor Adam Barkley officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials in Hilde's name may be directed to either Luther Memorial Lutheran Church or Lutheran High School. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at Harvest Home in Howards Grove, especially the caregivers, Kayla, Amanda and Cassidy.



Online condolences maybe expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary