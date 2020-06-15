Hildegarde W. Honold
Plymouth - Hildegarde W. Honold, age 90, of Plymouth, WI, passed away on Saturday (June 13, 2020) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
She was the only one out of six born in the United States on November 18, 1929 in Chilton, WI, a daughter of the late George and Cathaine (Theme) Geupel.
Hildegarde attended Chilton Grade School and graduated from Chilton High School in 1947.
On August 16, 1963 she married William C. Honold. He preceded her in death on February 13, 1990.
She was a member at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
She enjoyed quilting, knitting, and playing cards.
Survivors include her loving companion: Matthew Schmitt of Plymouth; One son: John (Karen) Owens of Sheboygan Falls; One daughter: Kathryn Owen of Manitowoc; Two grandchildren: Jodie (Jake) Lamers of Sheboygan and Shawn Owens (Special friend: Vanessa) of Milwaukee; Two great-grandchildren: JJ and Gracie Lamers both of Sheboygan; and Special friend: Sharon Clement of Manitowoc.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son, David James and five sisters.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday (June 19, 2020) at 1:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Rev. Casey Sudgen will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan.
Visitation will be held on Friday (June 19) at the CHURCH from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Proper social distancing and safety precautions will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Hildegarde's name for Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.