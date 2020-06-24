Sheboygan Falls - Howard Andrew Rasmussen, 97, of Sheboygan Falls, received his crown of life on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Communities- Fellowship Home.
Howie was born on March 1, 1923, in Oelwein, IA, to Rance and Ruth (Mourer) Rasmussen. He was a 1941 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. On March 9, 1943, he began his employment at the Sheboygan Falls Post Office as a letter carrier. He became a clerk from 1946 until 1963, when he became Assistant Postmaster. He then served as Postmaster from 1973 until 1980.
On July 17, 1948, Howie married his best friend, Jean DeMunck, in Plymouth. Jean preceded Howie in death after 68 years of faithful marriage on March 1, 2017.
He was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls where he served as an usher and on the finance board. He was also a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association, Senior Bowling League, Baseball Rainbow League. Howie enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing horseshoes, fishing, baseball, card games, crossword puzzles, and spending time with his beloved family.
Howie is survived by his two daughters, Kris (John) Mersberger of Plymouth and Denise (Steve) Kania of Franklin; six grandchildren, Michelle (Brad) Shutter of Plymouth, Gina (Larry) Kettle of Sheboygan, Ann (Ben) Fahrenholz of West Bend, Adam Kania of Houston, TX, Nick Kania of Somerset, WI, and Dan Kania of Cudahy, WI; nine great-grandchildren, Alex, Sam, Jake, and Brett Shutter, Andrew and Tre Kettle, and Ava, Jed, and Jax Fahrenholz. Howard is further survived by nieces and nephew, other relatives, and friends.
Howie was preceded in death by his parents, Rance & Ruth Rasmussen; wife, Jean M. Rasmussen; three sisters, Maxine (Clifford) Foesch, Betty (John) Rusch, Mary Jane (Merrill) Loose.
A funeral service to celebrate Howie's life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 1:00 pm at St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls with Pastor Tom Gudmundson officiating. Burial will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church from 11:30 until the time of service at 1:00 pm. Per public health concerns, face masks and social distancing is required.
Memorial contributions can be made in Howie's memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Pine Haven Christian Communities and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their kind and compassionate care given to Dad.
I am at peace; my soul is at rest. There is no need for tears. For with your love, I was so blessed for all those many years.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.