Howard L Halbach, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully Tuesday May 26, 2020 at The Bay at Sheridan in Kenosha WI.Howie was born on September 13, 1933 in Marytown to the late Vincent and Elizabeth (Aulbach) Halbach. He graduated from New Holstein High School in 1952. After graduation he served in the Navy and traveled the world. Upon his return, he worked at Kohler Company, PLENCO and later started his own business, Halbach Painting and Tree Service. Each day began at a local restaurant with a cup of coffee and conversation. He never met a stranger and within five minutes knew their life story.Howard enjoyed following the Packers, Brewers and any event involving his grandchildren. After retiring, he connected with other Halbachs around the globe. Attending Halbach reunions in Germany and the U.S were highlights of his life. He was proud of his ability to converse in German with relatives and foreign exchange students.His real love was his family. Howard is survived by his two daughters Karen (Tim) Grese of Indianapolis and Pamela of Kenosha; five grandchildren Zachary (Alyssa), Emily, Joshua (girlfriend Laura), Benjamin and Joseph. He is also survived by one brother Vincent (Marie), sister-in-law Bernie Halbach, ex-wife Joanne Paasch and many other relatives and friends.Preceding him in death were his parents, his ex-wife Christine, his brothers Claude, Sylvester, Edmund, James and Robert.Howie's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at The Bay at Sheridan for their compassionate and loving care. He truly loved you all.Memorials to Hospice Alliance 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd. Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be appreciated.Private services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Kohler WI with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date.