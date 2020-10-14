Ilene M. Struve
Plymouth - Ilene M. Struve, age 90, of Plymouth, passed away Monday (October 12, 2020) at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center in Plymouth.
She was born on February 6, 1930 in the Town of Greenbush, a daughter of the late Walter and Alice Comins Titel.
She attended Plymouth area grade schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1947.
On November 13, 1948, she married Kenneth Hueppchen in Plymouth.
She was employed at Cleveland Container in Plymouth for over 40 years, retiring in 1992.
On May 25, 1968, she married Henry Struve. The couple resided in Plymouth after their marriage. Henry preceded her in death on April 24, 1979.
She was a member of Saron United Church of Christ in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.
She enjoyed knitting, gardening, loved animals, and watching NASCAR when Tony Stewart was racing.
Survivors include: Daughter: Suzanne Noordyk of Plymouth; Two Sons: David Hueppchen of Plymouth and Richard (Diana) Hueppchen of Ingleside, IL; Step-daughter: Shirley (Art) Smoot; Two step-sons: Walter and Allen Struve; Three step-daughters-in-law: Janice, Sharon, and Sharon Struve; and Step-son-in-law: Tim Lensmire of Plymouth.
She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one son-in-law: Ronnie Noordyk; one daughter-in-law: Robin Campbell; half-brother: Mark Titel; step-daughter: Judy Lensmire; three step-sons: Stanley, Roland and Warren Struve; three step-grandsons: Randy, Danny, and Ty; and one step-granddaughter: Jodi Murray.
Following her wishes, Ilene has donated her body to the Medical College of WI. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday (October 20, 2020) from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth, with a service to follow. Rev. RaeAnn Beebe will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ilene's name for Saron United Church of Christ or the Sheboygan County Humane Society.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.