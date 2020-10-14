1/1
Ilene M. Struve
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ilene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ilene M. Struve

Plymouth - Ilene M. Struve, age 90, of Plymouth, passed away Monday (October 12, 2020) at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center in Plymouth.

She was born on February 6, 1930 in the Town of Greenbush, a daughter of the late Walter and Alice Comins Titel.

She attended Plymouth area grade schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1947.

On November 13, 1948, she married Kenneth Hueppchen in Plymouth.

She was employed at Cleveland Container in Plymouth for over 40 years, retiring in 1992.

On May 25, 1968, she married Henry Struve. The couple resided in Plymouth after their marriage. Henry preceded her in death on April 24, 1979.

She was a member of Saron United Church of Christ in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.

She enjoyed knitting, gardening, loved animals, and watching NASCAR when Tony Stewart was racing.

Survivors include: Daughter: Suzanne Noordyk of Plymouth; Two Sons: David Hueppchen of Plymouth and Richard (Diana) Hueppchen of Ingleside, IL; Step-daughter: Shirley (Art) Smoot; Two step-sons: Walter and Allen Struve; Three step-daughters-in-law: Janice, Sharon, and Sharon Struve; and Step-son-in-law: Tim Lensmire of Plymouth.

She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one son-in-law: Ronnie Noordyk; one daughter-in-law: Robin Campbell; half-brother: Mark Titel; step-daughter: Judy Lensmire; three step-sons: Stanley, Roland and Warren Struve; three step-grandsons: Randy, Danny, and Ty; and one step-granddaughter: Jodi Murray.

Following her wishes, Ilene has donated her body to the Medical College of WI. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday (October 20, 2020) from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth, with a service to follow. Rev. RaeAnn Beebe will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ilene's name for Saron United Church of Christ or the Sheboygan County Humane Society.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved