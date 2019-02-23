|
Indira Brahmbhatt
- - Indira Brahmbhatt, daughter of Jivabhai and Manguben Brahmbhatt, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on February 20, 2019, at age 63.
Indira placed the utmost value on education and hard work. She was born the youngest of 7 children in rural India and had fond memories of growing up on her father's farm. She went on to obtain a Master's Degree in Sanskrit and taught for many years before immigrating to America with her husband, Dilip Brahmbhatt, and son and daughter. In America, she settled in Sheboygan, WI where she created a loving home for her family and dedicated 30 years to her work and the people she loved at Rockline Industries. She loved to cook and was incredibly talented at it. She also loved to garden, taking pride in growing the ingredients she used to perform her magic. Her life's pride were her two children, Rushin and Rinjal Brahmbhatt, for whom she sacrificed unconditionally.
She was a source of light, happiness, and strength for anyone she met, no matter how briefly. She didn't hesitate to express her love for people, ending even the most simple texts with the words "luv u". Her bright smile and sense of humor will never be forgotten by those who had the privilege of knowing her.
A life-long nonsmoker and teetotaler, she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2016 and fought bravely and fiercely with unending positivity and with the help of the amazing care providers at the Cleveland Clinic and Karmanos Cancer Center, living some of her happiest years surrounded by family and comforts provided by her daughter. She is survived by her husband, daughter, son, daughter-in-law (Aodhnait Fahy), and future grandson expected in August 2019 as well as the large Brahmbhatt clan who loved her so dearly.
Jay Swaminarayan. Jay Shree Krishna.
If interested, donations can be made to help disadvantaged children in India obtain an education. Please visit:
https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/from-child-labour-to-a-chance-at-school/
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 23, 2019