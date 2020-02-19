|
Ingeborg Fester
Sheboygan - Ingeborg Fester, 82, of Sheboygan passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Ingeborg was born in Erkersreuth, Germany on January 26, 1938 to the late Emil and Hildegard (Pruell) Gernlein. She was united in marriage to Guenther Fester on November 23, 1957 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Ingeborg was a volunteer nurse's aide at Memorial Hospital in the early 1950's and a Toe Seamer at Wigwam. Most of all, she was a loving mother to her children. It was important to Ingeborg to consistently read her Bible, attend Bible studies and especially be part of her prayer group. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, walking at the mall and sharing her love of Jesus Christ, especially with the elderly and home bound through visitation. She attended Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church.
Ingeborg is survived by her children, Monika (Steven) Doro and Hans Fester; son-in-law, Franco; grandchildren, Daniel Doro (fiancée Stephanie), Emile (Zachary) Blasczyk, Paul Doro, Sabina Fester and Eleri Fester; great-granddaughter, Analia; nieces, nephews and special lifelong friend, Regina.
She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Karin Fester; parents; two brothers, Werner (Gloria) Gernlein and Horst Gernlein; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Guenther and Ruth Voss.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 4930 Green Valley Lane, Sheboygan, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020