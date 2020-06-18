Iona K. Herrmann
Plymouth - Iona Katheran Herrmann, age 84, of Plymouth, was called home by her Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020.
She was born in Detroit, MI on April 26, 1936, a daughter of the late Peter and Alvina (Gerwolz) Zielinski. Iona graduated from Detroit Lutheran High School and graduated from Concordia Teacher's College in River Forest, IL.
On July 17, 1960, she married Robert Herrmann at Nativity Lutheran Church in Detroit. Iona started her teaching career in New York, then continued teaching in Detroit, MI, Saginaw, MI, and in Plymouth, WI where she moved with her husband and children in 1980. Iona continued to teach at St. John Lutheran School in Plymouth, WI until her retirement in 2000.
Iona always had a passion for music. She played clarinet for over 70 years, playing in the Plymouth Municipal Band, also serving as the band secretary for many years. Iona also sang with the Golden Chordaliers, Concordia German Choir, St. John Lutheran Senior Choir and started the hand bell choir at St. John Lutheran Church.
In her younger years, Iona was a Girl Scout, earning the honor of Senior Scout and instilled in her a love for camping and the outdoors. Iona also loved spending time with her family and friends and in her retirement playing pinochle virtually every week with her brother-in-law, Roy and sister-in-law, Ginny.
She is survived by: Husband: Robert of Plymouth; Four children: Marcia (Brian) Gill of Appleton, Tim Herrmann of Sheboygan, Naomi (Paul) Howland of Fond du Lac, and Jonathan (Lorrie) Herrmann of Fontana, CA; 10 grandchildren; Brother: Raymond (Delores) Zielinski of Lachine, MI; Sisters-in-law: Mary (Tom) Hicks of Omaha, NE, Linda Moriarty of Blair, NE, and Virginia Herrmann of Sheboygan Falls.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Iona was preceded in death by: Her parents, Peter and Alvina Zielinski; Brother: Lawrence Zielinski; Sister-in-law: Ruth (Bud) Gast; and Brothers-in-law: Roy Herrmann and Rev. Daniel T. Moriarty.
Following Iona's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Inurnment will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Iona's name to St. John Lutheran School in Plymouth and the St. John Lutheran Tree of Life.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family.
The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. Schleevogt, and the doctors and nurses of St. Nicholas Hospice, St. Agnes Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.