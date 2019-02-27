|
|
Ione (Onne) Daniels
Green Bay - Our Mother, Ione (Onne) Shirley Truettner Daniels entered Heavens Gates on February 20, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. Mom was born at home on June 25, 1937 to Serena & Omar Truettner. She graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High school.
On November 7, 1956 she married William Wayne Dimmick, they divorced in 1965. On April 1, 1977 she married the love of her life, Robert Adolf Daniels JR. After high school she worked at Mirror Aluminum company in Manitowoc. She started selling Avon for the next 44 years. Mother was very successful with Avon. She won cruises, trips to Hawaii and other prizes. She also won many plaques and Albee dolls- Avon's highest honor. She also made presidents club for many years. She did this while working making furniture in Sheboygan and driving for the Sheboygan transit company where she met Bob. Bob went into Jesus arms in 2004 surrounded by his loving family.
Mom is survived by 3 children, Kim M. Hampton of Green Bay WI, Rodney (Ginger) L. Dimmick of Burns, TN, Shane L. Dimmick of Green Bay WI and 3 step daughters that she loved dearly. Donna (Don) Cvetan of Sheboygan WI, Debra (Derek) Larrabee of Sheboygan WI & Mary Jane Daniels of Elkhart Lake.
Mom had 20 grandchildren Kim -Joshua Loeffler, Bambi Loeffler, Tyler (Miranda) Hampton, Samantha (Ken) Hampton, Giavanna Loeffler. Rodney-Tara (Lou) Highfill, Brandee Eagles, Baylee (Jared) Carkuff, Kaycee (Brad) Dimmick, Aspen (Joshua) Humphrey, Garland Dimmick, Olivia Woods, Mekaela Woods, and Kenneth Healy. Shane-Sean Dimmick. Donna- Chris (Megan) Hoppe, Melissa (Brian) Hoppe. Debra- Steve Rondeau Jr, Ryden (Carly) Rondeau, Ian (Lindsey) Schieble. Mary Jane-Conner Lubenow. Mom had 33 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by a sister, Mrs. Lois Antepenko and a brother Russell (Ruth) Truettner. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents Serena & Omar (Dickvoss) Truettner & Roberts parents Robert & Angelica Daniels Sr. 2 brothers Jerold Truettner, Omar Truettner and 1 sister in law Jerolds wife Jane Truettner & 1 brother in law Carl Antepenko, 1 niece Lori Antepenko.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6706 Superior Avenue, Kohler, WI 53044 from 1pm-2pm. We all know how much Ione loved the color purple. If possible let's make her proud and wear her favorite color to her celebration of life.
Simply Cremation assisted the family. Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a memory.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 27, 2019