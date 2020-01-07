|
Irene A. Lindemann
Kiel - Irene A. Lindemann, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones at Oak Creek Assisted Living where she has resided for the past 8 years.
She was born on September 24, 1929 in the Town of Rhine Center in Sheboygan County, a daughter of the late Paula (Richter) Mayer and George Mayer.
On February 19, 1952 she married Robert Lindemann at St. Peters Evangelical Reformed Church in Kiel. He preceded her in death on August 23, 1993.
Irene was employed at Borden Foods, Hansen Glove Factory and retired after 30 years at Tecumseh Products. She volunteered for many years for the Kiel Senior Center. Irene was a lifelong member of St. Peters UCC, Kiel and a member of the Women's Guild. Her church, family and friends meant the world to her.
She always looked forward to spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene enjoyed movies, traveling, bus trips, and shopping. She also enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, and knitting. Irene knit mittens and slippers for her girls and taught them how to make pompoms for their ice skates. Irene knit a personal afghan for each of her grandchildren. She also loved baking, especially her peanut squares which was a family favorite.
Irene is survived by her three daughters: Sandy (Randy) Neils, Cheri (Dave) Henning, and Debbie Christenson (Dave Mauer); three grandchildren: Greg Henning (Fiancée, Jenny Geiser), Stephanie (Steve) Hicks, and Ryan (Jill) Neils; six great-grandchildren: Lila & Olivia Hicks, and Brady & Jordy Neils and Gavin & Griffin Geiser. She is further survived by her sisters: Virginia Klemme and Janice Woelfel, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert; grandson, Christopher Henning; parents-in-law, Arthur & Viola Lindemann; brother, Carl (Selma) Mayer; sister, Marcella (Ralph) Klemme; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Donald Klemme, Leroy Woelfel, Gladys (Clarence) Sievert, Alice Weber-Sievert (Gilbert Weber) (Earl Sievert) and nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Irene will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Peters UCC (424 Fremont St., Kiel) with The Rev. Christopher Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Belitz Cemetery, Kiel.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Saturday from 9:00 am until 10:45 am when brief family rites will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials will be established in her name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Oak Creek Assisted Living and Calumet County Hospice for the loving care given to Mom.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020