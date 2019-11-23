|
|
Irene E. Semrau
Plymouth - Irene Elsie Semrau, age 88, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday (November 23, 2019) at the Waterford at Plymouth where she had been a resident for the past year.
She was born on June 5, 1931 in Town of Hamburg (Marathon County), WI, a daughter of the late Walter and Emma (Tiegs) Baumann.
She attended Decourcey Grade School in Hamburg.
On October 4, 1952, she married Roland "Sam" Semrau in at Salem Church in Hamburg. The couple resided in Merrill and West Bend before moving to Plymouth in 1957. Her husband preceded her in death on February 4, 2012.
Irene had worked for Sargento Foods in Plymouth for 22 years, retiring in 1991.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
Irene enjoyed crocheting, needle point and sewing quilt tops for church.
Survivors include One son: Randall (Lori) Semrau of Glenbeulah; Two daughters: Sandy Present of Plymouth and Sheryl (John) Zabrowski of Hartford; Five grandchildren: Jeremy (Tracey) Present, Vicki (Bryan) Ebeling and Amy (Zach) Rick, Lucas (special friend: Krista) and Trevor Zabrowski; Two step-grandchildren: Kimberly (Jason) Riebe and Sandi (special friend: Adam) Simmons; Five great-grandchild: Savannah Rose Present, Abbygale and Breeanna Ebeling, Evelyn and Sophia Rick; Two step great-grandchildren: Alexandria and Zachary Riebe; Three step-sisters: Lill (Chuck) Featherston of Poplar Grove, IL, Kathie (Herman) Burow of St. Germain, WI, Irene Thomas of Green Lake, WI; and Two sisters-in-law: Lavila Krueger of Edgar, WI, and Aryllis Semrau of Wausau.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her Husband; Brother: Marvin Baumann; Two sisters: Eleanora Ringle and Verna Owens; One daughter-in-law: Kathy Semrau; and One brother-in-law: Donald Semrau.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (November 30, 2019) at 12:00 Noon at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Nathan Meador, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church, will officiate. Entombment will be at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in Sheboygan.
Friends may call at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth on Saturday (Nov. 30) from 10:00 AM until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Irene's name for American Diabetes Association or any other organization of your choice that helps those affected by diabetes.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019