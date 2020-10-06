Irene Hawkins

Visiting Irene and Earl as a young boy was always exciting. We came to the big city and they welcomed us warmly. Irene introduced our family to a new popular food, pizza. We even stayed over nite a few times. We would walk together to the Milwaukee Braves game....yes we walked.



My condolences to you Earl. I learned a lot about business, personal relationships and salesmanship by observing you interact with others. You are always open and helpful. God bless you, and thank you!





Tim and Sarah. I have not seen you in many years, but I can try to understand your sorrow. May God be with you all.



Irene was my baptismal sponsor, my godmother. May she Rest In Peace.

Kenton Langman

