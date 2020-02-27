Services
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Irene L. Schultz


1926 - 2020
Irene L. Schultz Obituary
Irene L. Schultz

Sheboygan - Irene L. Schultz, age 93, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Irene was born in Sheboygan on April 19, 1926, the daughter of William and Selina (nee Mohr) Krepsky. Irene attended schools in Sheboygan, and was part of North High School's first graduating class in 1944.

On August 31, 1946, she was united in marriage to Earl Schultz at Zion Reformed Church in Sheboygan. Irene was a homemaker, staying home to raise her and Earl's eight children. She also helped Earl with the family business, Schultz and Schultz Insurance.

Irene was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. She enjoyed sewing, baking, traveling and spending time with her family.

Irene leaves behind seven children: David (Nancy) Schultz of Scottsdale, AZ, Marsha (Keith) Fleisner of Howards Grove, Marlene (Vernon) Grosshuesch of Manitowoc, Debra (Gerald) Schultz of Katy, TX, Thomas (Donna) Schultz of Sheboygan, James (Ann) Schultz of Kiel, Carol (Steven) Haegler of Sheboygan and daughter-in-law Carol Schultz of Sheboygan. She is further survived by 20 grandchildren: Tracy (Jason) Foss, Tricia Schultz, Robert (Michelle) Schultz, Sandy Turner, Allen (Crystal Konik) Fleisner, Julie (David) Kairys, Jesse (Dana) Grosshuesch, Kyle (Julie) Grosshuesch, Sheridan Grosshuesch, Tanja (David) Price, Jeremy Schultz, Naomi (Barrett) Breaux, Ashley (Dudley) Klatt, Adam Schultz, Garrett Schultz, Benjamin (Heather) Schultz, Jamie (Chad) Bahrs, Theodor (Megan) Schultz, Stephanie (Patrick) Meicher and Christopher Haegler; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters Dorothy Schultz, Bernice Rhines and June Fisher; other family and friends. Irene touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Irene is preceded in death by her husband Earl, son Mark Schultz, granddaughter Erika Schultz, great-grandson Aaron Turner and sister Vernetta Kohlmann.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 730 Cty Rd PPP in Sheboygan Falls. Rev. Kyle Backhaus will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 1:00-3:00PM. She will be laid to rest at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested in Irene's name.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Pine Haven, and everyone that has touched Irene's life.

Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.zimmerfuneralhome.com .

We love you and will miss you so much, Mom.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
