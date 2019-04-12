|
|
Irene M. Feldt
Sheboygan - Irene M. Feldt, 86 of Sheboygan passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital.
Irene was born February 15, 1933 in the town of Centerville, Manitowoc County, to Oscar and Elsie (nee Bermke) Kielsmeier. She was united in marriage with Vernon Feldt on March 7, 1953 at Ebenezer Evangelical Reformed Church in Sheboygan.
When her children were young, Irene was a proud mother and homemaker. Birthdays and holidays were celebrated with special cakes, picture perfect pies, artfully decorated cookies and handcrafted candies. She was very involved in her children's activities and PTA. Additionally Irene pursued a successful career in sales for over 30 years. For fifteen plus years she worked at Bitter Neumann in the Broyhill Showcase Gallery, sales and interior decorating.
Irene was longtime member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, where she was involved with the Mary Martha Circle and United Women's Fellowship. She enjoyed playing cards and competitive games, and traveled extensively to many locations including Australia, Mexico, Europe, the Caribbean and Hawaii.
Irene is survived by her children: Cheryl (Alan) Dodds, Sheboygan Falls, James (Teresa) Feldt, St. Paul, MN and Natalie (Mike) Kohlmann, Sheboygan; five grandchildren: Brooke (Thomas) Mathias, Keely (Stephen) Nelsen, Daniel Feldt, Shelby (Joshua) Reichert and Elsey Kohlmann; four step-grandchildren: Dena, Heather, Robert and Martin; three step-great-grandchildren: Ben, Noah and Jonah; sister-in-law Yvonne Kielsmeier; brother-in-law Darwin (Jody) Feldt. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Vernon in 2016, and 7 siblings: Violet Cook, Olive Sommer, Caroline Hansen, Theodore "Ted", Melvin, Donald and William Kielsmeier.
A Memorial Service for Irene will be held at 11:30AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Ebenezer United Church of Christ (3215 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan) with Rev. Lorri Steward officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Friends may call on Monday at the church from 10:00-11:30AM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Ebenezer United Church of Christ.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James Pawlak, Betsy McCool and the nurses of Prevea Wound Care Center, St. Nicholas Home Health and the staff of Terrace Place for their friendship, care and compassion.
Love you Mom. We miss you. Until we meet again.
Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 12, 2019