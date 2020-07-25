Irene R. Kissinger
Town of Rhine - Irene R. Kissinger, 92, of theTown of Rhine, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Irene was born on April 7, 1928 in the home of her parents, William and Louise (Bruesewitz) Schuricht in the town of Russell. She was baptized in the family home and confirmed at St. Paul's Ev. and Ref. Church in the Town of Russell. She attended Taft Grade School and was a 1945 graduate of Elkhart Lake High School. In 1946 she graduated from the Business Institute of Milwaukee. From 1946 until 1947 she worked as an office secretary at the Raylo Company in Milwaukee. From 1947 until January of 1949 she worked as secretary to Mr. Weber at the Weber Co. in Kiel. She had also worked as office secretary at the Hayssen Co. and for 26 years at the Rural Insurance and Sheboygan County Farm Bureau in Plymouth.
Irene married Elroy R. Kissinger on September 11, 1948 at St. Paul's Ev. and Ref. Church. The couple lived and farmed on the Kissinger farm all of their married life. Together they enjoyed dancing, camping, bowling and playing cards. Elroy preceded her in death on April 27, 1996. Irene further enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and many many hobbies. She made many picture scrap books for herself, each of her five children, her 12 grandchildren and most recently completed a genealogy book for her children. She also liked wood working which included little oak tables for her 12 grandchildren, games, dolls, etc. She enjoyed riding bike almost every day when camping from age 70 until 84. She was very proud of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild. She enjoyed every one of them.
Irene was a member of St. Peter Evangelical Church in the Town of Rhine where she was active in the Ladies Aid and sang in the church choir since confirmation. She completed several history books for the church which included the 150th Anniversary booklet. She was also an officer for the Lake-2-Lake Camping group of Good Sams Club for 20 plus years and a member of the Chickeery Singing Group which sang at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center and Cedar Bay Landing in Elkhart Lake.
Irene is survived by her children, Diane Nohl of Elkhart Lake, Ronald Kissinger of Newton, Marlene (Don) Pluskat of Kiel, Judith (Michael) Slawny of Sheboygan and Philip (Jayne) Kissinger of Elkhart Lake; her grandchildren Dawn Lorenz, Nicole (Kevin) Nohl-Ress, Brian Nohl, William Kissinger, Jennifer Kissinger, Christopher (Sarah) Kissinger, Kristine (Keith) Hoeft, Robert Henschel, Michaela (Darrel) Daubert, Erika (Aaron) Bradley, Kimberly (Rob) McKibben and Nicholas (Amber) Kissinger; her great grandchildren, Trent and Quentin Lorenz, Kyle, Sabrina and Cassandra Ress, Amanda, Will and Jason Kissinger, Jane (Christopher) Laskowski, Kiley Jo and Kara Hoeft, Jack, Indiana, Reygan and Rowyn McKibben, and Madelyn Daubert; and a great-great grandchild, Luna Laskowski. Many nieces, nephews, other family members and good friends also survive.
Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Ardell and Helen Schuricht; sister and brother-in-law, Alverda and Alvin Schmahl and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Elmer and Lucille Meyer, Elmer and Evelyn Boll and Allen and Jeanette Kissinger; her godchild, Barbara (Schmal) Theis and a very good friend and companion of 14 years, Walter Buss. Other family members also preceded her in death.
A funeral service for Irene will be held 1:30 PM, Tuesday, July 28 at St. Peter Evangelical Church with Rev. Peter Peitsch of Grace Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church, W5375 Cty. Road FF, Elkhart Lake on Tuesday from 11 AM until the time of service at 1:30 PM. Social distancing will be observed and masks to be worn are preferred.
Irene's family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to her many neighbors and friends who helped and visited with her throughout the years.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the Kissinger family.
