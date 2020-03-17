|
Irma V. Wolfert
Sheboygan - Irma V. Wolfert, 82, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Irma was born November 26, 1937, in Plymouth, to the late Arthur and Lydia (Grunewald) Fink. On July 27, 1957, she married Francis Wolfert. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2013. Irma enjoyed being outside, doing yardwork, planting her flowers and feeding the birds. She enjoyed spending time and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gambling with her sisters and daughters and sitting around the campfire with family and friends. Irma was a great mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister and made many friends over the years at the campground that she and Frank built together.
Survivors include her two sons, Mark (Sharon) Wolfert and Randy Wolfert; two daughters, Wendy Wolfert and Ronda (Scott) Hendricks; three grandchildren, Bradley Wolfert, Brandon Hernandez (fiancée Kayla Green) and Paige (Julian) Wolfert-Santoro; two great grandchildren, Addison Eirich and Aria Hernandez; his sisters, Gertrude Nimmer, Elvira Ehlenbeck, Caroline Johnson and LouAnn Reinemann.
In addition to her parents and husband, Francis, she was preceded in death by her daughter, JoAnn Wolfert, her sisters, Lorraine Fink, Florence Voss and Verna Ehlenbeck and her brothers, Arthur Fink, Jr., Ray Fink, Harvey Fink, Willard Fink, Richard Fink, Donald Fink, Leroy Fink.
For public health reasons, private family services will be held. A celebration of Irma's life will be held on June 13, 2020 at her son, Mark's home at 2:00 p.m. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, Dr. Gross and his staff and the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice where she received excellent care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020