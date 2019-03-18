Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Templo Getsemani
932 High Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Templo Getsemani
932 High Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
Sheboygan - Israel Cerda, age 43, of Sheboygan passed away late Friday evening, March 15, 2019 at a local hospital. Israel was born November 5, 1975 in Mexico to Juan and Anita (Medina) Cerda. He attended and graduated from South High School and was employed by Spiller Spring for over 20 years. Israel was the kind of person that could make anyone laugh, he was a good dancer and a Dallas Cowboy fan.

Survivors include his parents, two daughters Isabel and Alejandra, sister Olivia Cerda of Sheboygan, brothers Juan Cerda and Gonzalo Cerda both of Sheboygan and Daniel (Natasha) Cerda of Plymouth. He is further survived by ten nephews, three nieces, many cousins and other relatives and friends.

Family and friends may gather at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Visitation will continue at Templo Getsemani, 932 High Ave. Sheboygan on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9 until the time of service at 10 a.m. Rev. Macario Bernal will officiate. Burial to follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 18, 2019
