Jack E. Aldag
Sheboygan - Jack E. Aldag, 74, born May 17, 1945 in Sheboygan to Allen and Lauretta, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Crystal River, FL.
Survivors are his wife, Sharon; his nephew, Mark (Lauren), and their twins, Alexandria, and Morgan. Other family members include Carolyn Aldag, Patti Hausmann and her family, Lisa, Jim and David and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, a brother, Michael, a sister-in-law, Karen, a cousin, Gwen, and his aunt and uncle, Ann and Roman Aldag.
Jack attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School, class of 1963. He attended Lakeland University where he met the love of his life, Sharon.
Jack worked at the Kohler Company as a purchasing agent in the engine division. He was active in Junior Achievement, Noon Kiwanis, and the Maverick Golf League.
Jack and his wife enjoyed many travels and spent summers on their boat, "The Two of Us" in Door County.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be written to the School of Business, Lakeland University, W3718 South Drive, Plymouth, WI 53073.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jack's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020