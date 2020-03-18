|
Jack E. Aldag
Sheboygan - The funeral services for Jack E. Aldag, 74, who passed away December 29, 2019 in Crystal River, FL, which were scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service have been postponed until September, 2020. Rescheduled services will be announced later this fall.
Memorials may still be written to the School of Business, Lakeland University, W3718 South Drive, Plymouth, WI 53073 and condolence cards may be mailed to the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan, WI .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020