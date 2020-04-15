|
Jacob "Jake" A. Vnuk
Grafton - Passed away unexpectedly on Fri Apr. 10, 2020 at the age of 43. He is survived by his daughter Cecilia Jay Ruth Vnuk and her mother Ashleigh Vnuk; parents Martha (Bob) Bonk and (Ret) Col. Richard (Pamela) Vnuk; sister Katie (Benjamin) Vnuk, his significant other Kate Joy, along with other relatives and many friends. For a complete obituary go to www.eernissefuneralhome.com or call (262) 376-9600 for information. The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg, WI, Michael Schramka Associate is assisting the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020