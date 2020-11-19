Jacob StrooSheboygan - Jacob A. Stroo, age 95, of Sheboygan, died on November 18, 2020. He was born June 30th, 1925, a son of John and Martha (Duijvekot) Stroo. He attended Sheboygan elementary schools and was a graduate of North High School, class of 1943. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946 and upon his return home he attended Sheboygan Business College. On April 23, 1949, he married Jane M. Hummitzsch in Sheboygan at St. Luke Methodist Church. As a member there Jake served on many boards and committees. Jane preceded him in death on April 4, 2012.Jake had been employed at Schultz Sav-O Stores, Inc. as an accountant. In 36 years at Schultz, he served as Office Manager, was a member of the Board of Directors, serving as Secretary for 25 years. Jacob retired on March 3, 1989.Jake had been a member of various service clubs. He was an avid golfer and Packer fan.Survivors include his daughter, Peggy J. Benz (David) of Holmen, WI, a son, Richard A., of Sheboygan, three granddaughters, Krista J. Phillips (Todd), Amy E. Roth (Kyle) of Holmen, WI, Gina Linde of Madison, WI, great grandchildren, Marley J. Roth, Lillian Roth, Evelyn Roth, Sawyer Phillips and Jada Phillips of Holmen, WI and Kelsie Linde of Madison, WI and many nieces and nephews.Besides his parents, Jake was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jane, and brothers John, Lawrence, Cornelius and William.In honoring his wishes, a private family service and committal will be held.Jake will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and will sorely be missed.We would also like to thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, St. Nicholas Hospital and the Mapledale "family" for all of their support.A memorial fund has been established in his name for St. Luke United Methodist Church, Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund, and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.