Jacqueline E. Brotz
Sedona - Jacqueline E. Brotz of Sedona, Arizona passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was 63 years old.
Born June 2, 1956, in Sheboygan, Jacqueline was the daughter of Frank M. and Helen R. Brotz. She grew up in Sheboygan.
Jacqueline attended grade school at St. Clement in Sheboygan, followed by Emma Willard preparatory school in Troy, New York, and went on to high school at John F. Kennedy in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin.
She earned a degree in Nursing and further studied in Biomedical Research. She was an instrument-rated commercial pilot with a helicopter rating, a black belt in karate, and a member of MENSA International.
An outdoors and nature enthusiast, Jacqueline enjoyed hiking and four-wheeling. She was an animal-lover and doted on her two African Grey parrots, Nikki and Cuddles, and her Holland lop eared bunny, Twinkie.
Jacqueline is survived by her siblings: Frank (Mary) Brotz, Stuart (Cindy) Brotz, and Gregory Brotz of Sheboygan; and Jennifer (Harvey) Sischo and Michel (Michael) Stec of Arizona.
She is further survived by her nieces and nephews: Lisa Brotz, Brian Sischo, Alexandra (Joshua) Gartmann, Nathan Pilon, Stuart (Sarah) Brotz Jr., Jamey Pilon, Rebecca Brotz, Paul Brotz, Rachel Brotz, Benjamin Brotz, and Joseph Brotz of Sheboygan; Clinton Brotz of Deming, WA; Elizabeth Brotz of Truckee, CA; Kurtis Sischo of Arizona; cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Her parents and two sisters, Kathleen Brotz and Barbara Brotz, preceded her in death.
Family and friends are invited to Ballhorn Chapels, 1201 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan, on Saturday, March 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for visitation.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Clement Catholic Church, 707 N. 6th Street, Sheboygan, at 1:00 p.m. Father Matthew Widder will officiate.
Internment will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler following Mass.
