Jacqueline "Jacquie" Ruth (French) Gerbitz



Sheboygan - Jacqueline, 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones on Monday, May 20, 2019.



Jacquie was born on April 21, 1943 in San Bernardino, California. After her father returned from WWII, they relocated to Wisconsin. She was baptized in Fennimore. She attended Fennimore Elementary School and graduated from Lancaster High School in Lancaster Wisconsin (1961). Jacquie went on to graduate as a nurse from the Methodist School of Nursing in Madison (1964). She worked as an RN in service to others for over 20 years. She later worked as an administrative assistant at Century 21 in Hudson WI and Wausau Insurance Company in Rice Lake and Eau Claire, WI. In 2002, Jacquie moved to Sheboygan. She loved giving back to her community and children and served as a lunch gramma at the Longfellow Elementary School in Sheboygan, WI.



She met the love of her life, Larry Wayne Gerbitz… and it was truly love at first sight. After only 6 weeks of courtship she accepted his proposal and they were married on November 6, 1965 at the Methodist Church in Lancaster, Wisconsin. Together, they raised two sons Michael and David in Oregon and Hudson Wisconsin.



True to her character and strength, Jacquie juggled being a mother and wife and, while working full time; supporting her husband's calling to be ordained as a Lutheran pastor. She and Larry served and experienced the warmth and love of congregations and communities in Rice Lake and Strum, Wisconsin until his untimely death in April 2000.



Her greatest joy and dedication in life was her love of family. In 1989, she whole heartedly embraced and loved a daughter when Michael married Leslie. Together, Michael and Leslie gave her three grandchildren who were the absolute light of her life. In case you missed that last sentence… they were the absolute light of her life. She adored her granddaughter Logan, and her grandsons Benjamin and Joseph and she prioritized their experiences and care above all else. She was a major influence in their life.



In 2018, her family grew by one. She added another beloved son, when David married Joshua. She absolutely treasured her times with them both, from her NYC adventures to quiet moments in the country, to being celebrity amongst their friends.



She was rooted in her Christian faith and supported her church and her congregation. When she moved to Sheboygan, she found a home at St. Peter Lutheran Church.



Jacquie was known to others for her zest, and her boundless energy and love for life. She brought light to others; radiating ever-present kindness, curiosity and encouragement. She was pure joy in her laughter and there was comfort in her wisdom. And while there was a softness in her spirit, she had an incredible inner strength; a conviction of her beliefs and advocacy for others.



She is survived by her son, Michael Gerbitz and his wife Leslie; and three grandchildren Logan, Benjamin and Joseph; her son David Gerbitz and his husband Joshua Smith; her dear friend of 64 years, Judy Wilkins and her husband Al and their family; her beloved cousins, other family members and friends.



Jacquie is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Larry Gerbitz and her parents Avon and Wilma French.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2104 Geele Ave., Sheboygan, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will continue Thursday, May 23, 2019 at church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Kristin Berglund will be officiating. Interment will take place at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon, WI at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church or www.waterforpeople.org.