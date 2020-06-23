Jaharri Lee Johnson
2019 - 2020
Jaharri Lee Johnson

Sheboygan - Jaharri Lee Johnson, 6 months of Sheboygan, passed away June 15th. He was born December 2019 to parents, Kevin and Brittany in Sheboygan. Jaharri is survived by his parents Kevin and Brittany; his brothers, Jawuan and Apollo; his great grandmothers, Jean and Berta; his grandparents, Jodi, Ismael, Joyce and Walter; his aunts Kaitlynn, Swayla and Angel; his uncles Evan and Willie and also by his cousins and the rest of his family.

Jaharri was a wonderful baby that was always happy and loved to try new things. He loved to eat and try new foods all the time.

Visitation and viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove). Private family services will be held. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
Funeral services provided by
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
