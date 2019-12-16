|
Jaimy A. Burt
Sheboygan - Jaimy A. Burt passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. He was 64 years old.
Jaimy was born March 16, 1955 in Fort Knox, the son of Lester and Hideko. He graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1973 and went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corp from 1973-1977.
For 40 years, Jaimy worked at Kohler Company. He retired in 2017, a proud member of the UAW and the Quarter Century Club. While working, Jaimy enjoyed playing sheepshead and cribbage with co-workers.
An outdoorsman, Jaimy enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as bowling and meeting with his breakfast buddies every 3rd Friday.
Jaimy is survived by his children: Tina (John) Thrapp and Jesse (Nicole) Burt, and granddaughter Aspen Thrapp, all of Sheboygan. He is further survived by his mother Hedy Burt of Sheboygan, brother Hayward Burt of CO, special friend Sharon Wilke of Sheboygan, mother of Tina and Jesse, Marlene Hoberg of Sheboygan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother Michelin Burt.
A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6706 Superior Ave. in Kohler from 12:00PM noon until 2:00PM. Military honors and prayers will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or Pets for Vets.
Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019