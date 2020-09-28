1/1
Jake Andrew Hersey
Sheboygan - Jake Andrew Hersey, 35, of Sheboygan, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Jake was born on September 7, 1985, in Sheboygan, WI to Donald and Jacqueline (Jansen) Hersey. He was a graduate of Sheboygan South High School. Jake worked as a cabinet master and carpenter with his father and various companies.

On July 14, 2018, Jake married the love of his life, Ashley Curry, in Sheboygan.

He was charismatic, warm, kind, and everyone's best friend. He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, woodworking, music, and spending time with his beloved family and friends, especially his dear Ashley and Dylan. He was giving, humble, loyal, funny, and always first to lend an outstretched arm to others.

Jake is survived by his wife, Ashley Curry of Sheboygan; son, Dylan Curry; parents, Donald & Jacqueline Hersey of Sheboygan; two sisters, Stephanie (Andrew Henning) Hersey of New Holstein, Trisha Hersey of Sheboygan; grandmother, Rita Jansen of Manitowoc; parents-in-law, Robert & Tami Curry of Sheboygan; nieces, Elyse, Lily; nephews, Eli, Emmett, Parker; and a Goddaughter and niece, Emily; two sisters-in-law, Andrea (Jared) Martin, Allison (John Fleet) Kruscke. He is further survived by other beloved family and friends.

Jake was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank & Shirley Hersey; grandfather, Harold Jansen; and grandmother, Theresa Hersey.

A public visitation will take place at the Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Face masks and social distancing are required. A private family funeral service will take place at 2:00 pm. All are welcome to join a livestream of the service by joining the Jake Hersey Funeral Service group by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/jakehersey .

Memorial contributions can be made in his name.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
