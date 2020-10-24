1/1
Jalois Klein
1935 - 2020
Jalois Klein

Sheboygan Falls - Jalois Mae Klein, 84, of Sheboygan Falls and formerly of Virginia, MN, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls, WI.

Jalois was born on November 21, 1935, in South Dakota to Rudolph and Cecilia (nee Tscherne) Janisch. She was a graduate of Britton High School.

On August 4, 1956, Jalois married Richard Klein in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Jalois loved working with children. She worked at the Bismarck, ND & Aberdeen SD libraries. She also worked in the Virginia, MN school system as a teacher's aid.

She was active in her church and enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading, traveling and playing bridge.

Jalois is survived by her two daughters, Sandra (Richard) Brisson of Plymouth, WI, Susan (Wally) Kahler of Mandan ND; two sons, Scott Richard Klein of Lawton, OK, Steven (Luann) Klein of Oshkosh, WI; six grandchildren, Price Simon, Ben (Abigail) Klein, Austin (McKayla) Kahler, Beth (Austin) Wiese, Mathew Klein & Jonathan Brisson; great-grandchild Grace Klein: two sisters, Delphine Field of St. Paul, MN, Norma "Jane" Fischer of St. Paul, MN; brother, Raymond (Georgia) Janisch of SD; brothers-in-law, Lyle Michlitsch of SD; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jalois was preceded in death by her parents Rudolph and Cecilia Janisch; husband, Richard Lewis Klein; siblings: Norbert (Val) Janisch, Clarence (Anna) Janisch, Wilfred (Helen) Janisch, Verlyn (Emma) Janisch, Hilary (Marjorie) Janisch, Ursilla (Philip) Stoltz and JoAnn Michlitsch; brothers-in-law Paul Field, Art Fischer and Gerald Clark; sister in law Josephine Clark.

A memorial mass to celebrate Jalois' life will be in Eden, South Dakota at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name for Marquette Catholic School, 311 3rd St South, Virginia, MN. 55792.

For more information, please visit www.wenigfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
